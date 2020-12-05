Dartmouth gets $2.4 million to research primary care

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Dartmouth College is getting $2.4 million to research how the coronavirus has affected primary health care nationwide.

The funding, announced Friday by New Hampshire's congressional delegation, comes from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to support research aimed at enhancing health care providers' response to the pandemic. Dartmouth researchers will investigate the adoption of new health care delivery methods such as telehealth as well as variations in the impact of COVID-19 on health care providers and their patients.

The goal is to create guidance that will help strengthen the delivery of primary care during this and any future pandemics.