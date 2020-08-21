Dartmouth delays arrival date decision, adds screening rules

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Dartmouth College is delaying its decision about the date undergraduate students will begin returning to campus.

The college had planned to announce arrival dates and room assignments this week, but instead will do so early next week, Provost Joseph Helble said during a live webcast Wednesday. The goal is to ensure thoughtful, data-driven decisions, he said.

“We absolutely must continue to advance the public good and the health and safety of our community over any individual preference," he said.

About 2,300 undergraduate students — about half the usual population — will be on campus this fall. Under new rules announced Friday, all students, faculty and staff will be required to complete an online health screening every day before entering any campus building.

Students living on campus will be required to complete the screening even if they don't leave their rooms or residence halls.

THE NUMBERS

As of Thursday, 7,050 people had tested positive for the virus in New Hampshire, an increase of 14 from the previous day. One new death was announced, for a total of 428. The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in New Hampshire decreased over the past two weeks from 28 new cases per day on Aug. 5 to 21 new cases per day on Aug. 19.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia or death.