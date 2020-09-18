Danish prince "fine" for Paris post after blood clot surgery

Denmark's Prince Joachim adjusts his face mask as he walks to work, at the Danish Embassy in Paris, France, Friday, Sept. 18 2020. Prince Joachim, the younger son of Queen Margrethe of Denmark, who underwent an emergency surgery in France in July for a blood clot in his brain, says he is "eager to get started" as he arrived for his first work day at the Danish Embassy in Paris. The 51-year-old prince spoke to reporters outside the Danish mission where he will be defense attache. Joachim was rushed to the Toulouse University Hospital on July 24. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/ Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Prince Joachim, the younger son of Queen Margrethe of Denmark who underwent an emergency surgery in France in July for a blood clot in his brain, said Friday he was “eager to get started” as he arrived for his first work day at the Danish Embassy in Paris.

“I am fine,” Joachim told Danish broadcaster DR outside the Danish mission in the French capital where he will be defense attaché.

Joachim who was tapped in June for the job, said it had been “a non-summer” after he was rushed to the Toulouse University Hospital on July 24. The 51-year-old prince was to have started as defense attaché on Sept. 1 but it was postponed because of his condition.

Joachim and his French-born wife, Princess Marie, were residing at his mother’s private summer residence of Chateau de Cayx in southwestern France when he got the blood clot. Doctors assessed that the risk of recurrence was “very small.”

Joachim is sixth in line to Denmark’s throne after his elder brother, Crown Prince Frederik, and his brother’s four children.