Danbury man charged with assault in Westport

WESTPORT — A 36-year-old Danbury man was charged with third-degree assault and disorderly conduct after police said they received a report he struck a co-worker.

A complainant came to police headquarters on Oct. 9 reporting they had been assaulted earlier that day while working at a Westport residence. Police said the victim alleged Ronal Polanco-Boliver, who was identified as a co-worker, struck them.

Police said Polanco-Boliver denied the allegation when they contacted him. An arrest warrant was then sought and granted after further investigation.

On Nov. 3, Polanco-Bolivar came to police headquarters for the active warrant. He was charged with third-degree assault and disordely conduct, and released on a $1,000 non-surety bond. Polanco-Bolivar is scheduled to appear at state Superior Court in Norwalk on Dec. 4.

