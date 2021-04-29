Daimler Truck, Volvo to make fuel cells in Europe from 2025

Matthias Schrader/AP

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Germany's Daimler Truck AG and Sweden's Volvo Group say they plan to jointly manufacture hydrogen fuel cells for trucks in Europe starting in 2025 and called on European Union policymakers to boost incentives for climate-neutral technologies.

The companies said Thursday their fuel cell joint venture, cellcentric, is carrying out preparatory work at a facility in Esslingen, Germany and that a decision on a location for large-scale series production will be announced in 2022. Daimler Truck and Volvo said they plan to start with customer tests of fuel-cell trucks in about three years and to launch large-scale production by the end of the decade.