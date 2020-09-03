Dad, stepmom charged in connection with death of 9-year-old

MERIDIAN, Idaho (AP) — Prosecutors have charged an Idaho stepmom with murder and her husband with felony injury to a child after police say emergency responders found a 9-year-old boy who wasn't breathing in the family's Meridian home Tuesday night.

The child, Emrik Osuna, was pronounced dead early Wednesday morning at a nearby hospital, the Ada County Coroner said.

Online court records show Monique Desiree Osuna, whom police say is the child's stepmom, has been charged with murder and the child's father, Erik Osuna, has been charged with injury to a child and infliction of great bodily harm. Neither of them have had the opportunity to enter a plea, and court records show the Ada County Public Defender's office has been assigned to handle their cases but don't list a specific attorney. The public defender's office didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday.

Emergency medical responders were called to the home Tuesday after someone reported the child wasn't breathing. Police were brought in to assist, and the Meridian Police Department said in a press release that the child appeared to show signs of abuse.

Three other children in the home, ages 9, 4 and 4 months, were placed in the custody of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.