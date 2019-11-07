DOT has a plan to improve driver's licensing services

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Department of Transportation has a plan to improve customer service and wait times at the state's driver's license offices.

The DOT says it will increase staff at the state's busiest locations, including Fargo, Bismarck and Williston.

KFGO reports the department also plans to provide more testing for Class D licenses, covering farm vehicles by working with public schools and private driving schools, as well as modernize all of its offices.

DOT Director Bill Panos says the demand for driver's license services has increased because of REAL ID, security-enhanced identification needed to fly after Oct. 1, 2020.

