DOJ weighs in on suit filed by trans woman in Georgia prison

ATLANTA (AP) — Prison officials must keep transgender people reasonably safe from substantial risk of harm and provide them with adequate medical care, the U.S. Justice Department said, wading into a lawsuit filed by a transgender woman against Georgia prison officials.
Ashley Diamond sued in November, saying prison officials failed to protect her from repeated sexual assaults in the men's prison where she's housed and failed to provide her with adequate medical treatment for her gender dysphoria, the psychological distress resulting from a conflict between an individual’s identity and the gender assigned at birth.