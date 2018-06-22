DNR urges caution while on flooded Wisconsin lakes

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Heavy rains across Wisconsin have state officials urging boaters and swimmers to be wary while on flooded lakes and rivers.

A slew of June storms have unleashed powerful downpours, causing lakes and rivers to flood, debris to stack up in waterways and water currents to speed up throughout the state. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said Friday the conditions could be dangerous for swimmers and boaters who don't take safety measures.

Capt. April Dombrowski of the DNR is urging people to check water and weather conditions before going out onto waterways. She points to local tourism and DNR offices, bait shops, sporting goods stores and the U.S. Geological Survey as resources for checking water conditions.

The DNR says people should also wear a life jacket.