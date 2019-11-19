DNR: Deer hunting license sales on par with 2018

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Department of Natural Resources says it’s sold roughly the same number of licenses allowing hunters to kill deer as this time last year.

The DNR released data Tuesday that shows the department had sold 538,643 licenses as of Sunday. That compares with 539,137 licenses as of the same date in 2018, a difference of 494 licenses.

The tally includes gun, bow, crossbow, sports and patron licenses. Crossbow license sales are up 10%. License sales for children under age nine are up as well. The data shows 3,648 children under age nine held a license compared with 2,257 at the same point last year.

The department did not break out the number of licenses sold that allow patrons to use firearms to kill deer.