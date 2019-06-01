DMV connects to interstate license verification system

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island is connecting to an interstate license and identification verification system.

The Division of Motor Vehicles says it temporarily suspended online and AAA services to start the technology upgrade on Friday night. The services are expected to resume on Monday morning.

The system, known as the State-to-State Verification Service, is a way for states to check with others about whether a person holds a driver's license or identification card in another state.

The RI DMV says the system will help limit residents to one driver's license and allow it to request that a license in another state be terminated.