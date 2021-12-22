DC to require vaccinations for clubs, bars and all students

WASHINGTON (AP) — The District of Columbia government is imposing a series of COVID-19 vaccine mandates as it intensifies virus protocols in response to spiraling infection numbers and the march of the omicron variant.
Starting in mid-January, residents over age 12 will have to show proof of vaccination to enter any restaurant, bar, nightclub or gym. All D.C. students — whether in public, private or charter schools — must be fully vaccinated by March 1. That means two shots for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.