DA: Victim of crash in Rehoboth may have had medical issue

REHOBOTH, Mass. (AP) — The man who died in a head-on crash on U.S. Route 44 in Massachusetts last week may have suffered some sort of heart-related medical issue just prior to the accident, authorities said Monday.

The victim was publicly identified by the Bristol district attorney's office as William Spreyer, 74, of Rehoboth.

The preliminary investigation found that Spreyer was driving a minivan west in Rehoboth toward Seekonk at about 7:45 a.m. Friday when he veered into the eastbound travel lane and struck an SUV driven by a Rhode Island woman.

Spreyer and his 72-year-old wife were seriously injured and were taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, where Spreyer later died.

The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.