DA: Body pulled from Amherst pond identified
Updated 2:44 pm, Monday, May 7, 2018
AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — The body recovered from a western Massachusetts pond late last week has been identified as a University of Massachusetts student from East Bridgewater.
The Northwestern district attorney's office announced Monday that the body recovered from Puffer's Pond in Amherst on Friday was 21-year-old Jacob Johnson.
UMass-Amherst confirmed Johnson was a senior journalism major scheduled to graduate Friday.
The state police dive team pulled Johnson's body from the pond just before 6 p.m. Friday. The pond is a popular swimming spot.
Emergency responders were called to Puffer's at about 1:40 p.m. Friday after bystanders say they lost sight of a swimmer in the middle of the pond.
The death is not considered suspicious.
