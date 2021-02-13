Cyprus: Anti-corruption protest draws water cannon, arrests Feb. 13, 2021 Updated: Feb. 13, 2021 1:32 p.m.
Police spray protestors with a water canon, during a protest against the alleged corruption with the Mediterranean island nation's governing elites in capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. Police said that at least eight demonstrators were taken into custody. Police dispersed the demonstration in line with a government order against public gatherings because of ongoing restrictions to prevent a possible flare-up of COVID-19 infections.
NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus police used a water cannon and stun grenades to disperse several hundred demonstrators who gathered in downtown Nicosia on Saturday to protest what they said was rampant corruption among the east Mediterranean island nation’s governing elites.
Police said 10 demonstrators were taken into custody, and six others were fined 300 euros ($363) for violating a ban on public gatherings that is part of measures to prevent a possible flare-up of COVID-19 infections.