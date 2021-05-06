Cypriots will need tests or inoculation to eat out, worship May 6, 2021 Updated: May 6, 2021 12:10 p.m.
1 of5 A woman wearing protective face mask walks outside of a closed cafe amid COVID-19 pandemic restrictions government in central capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Thursday, May 6, 2021. Cyprus has unveiled a phased rollback of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions over the next month including a shortened curfew and a reopening of all schools next week, but will enforce the compulsory display of proof of vaccination, virus testing or convalescence from the disease in areas were people gather in numbers, including restaurants and churches. Petros Karadjias/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 A woman wearing protective face mask drives her bicycle by closed shops amid COVID-19 pandemic restrictions government in central capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Thursday, May 6, 2021. Cyprus has unveiled a phased rollback of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions over the next month including a shortened curfew and a reopening of all schools next week, but will enforce the compulsory display of proof of vaccination, virus testing or convalescence from the disease in areas were people gather in numbers, including restaurants and churches. Petros Karadjias/AP Show More Show Less
3 of5 A man, left, with a skate and a woman, right, wearing protective face masks pass at an empty road amid COVID-19 pandemic restrictions government in central capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Thursday, May 6, 2021. Cyprus has unveiled a phased rollback of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions over the next month including a shortened curfew and a reopening of all schools next week, but will enforce the compulsory display of proof of vaccination, virus testing or convalescence from the disease in areas were people gather in numbers, including restaurants and churches. Petros Karadjias/AP Show More Show Less
4 of5 A man walks at a main park amid COVID-19 pandemic restrictions government in central capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Thursday, May 6, 2021. Cyprus has unveiled a phased rollback of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions over the next month including a shortened curfew and a reopening of all schools next week, but will enforce the compulsory display of proof of vaccination, virus testing or convalescence from the disease in areas were people gather in numbers, including restaurants and churches. Petros Karadjias/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5
NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus unveiled on Thursday a phased rollback of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions over the next month, including a shortened curfew and a reopening of all schools next week.
But the island will demand the compulsory display of proof of vaccination, virus testing or convalescence from COVID-19 in areas where people gather in numbers — including restaurants and churches — together with mask-wearing and social distancing.