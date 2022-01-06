Cyber Ninjas faces fine over Arizona election review records JONATHAN J. COOPER, Associated Press Jan. 6, 2022
1 of3 FILE - Cyber Ninjas CEO Doug Logan, center, is flanked by Ben Cotton, left, founder of digital security firm CyFIR, and Randy Pullen, right, the former Chairman of the Arizona Republican Party, prior to the Arizona Senate Republicans hearing review of the 2020 presidential election results in Maricopa County at the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix, Sept. 24, 2021. A judge says he will fine the contractor that led Arizona Republicans' 2020 election review $50,000 a day if the firm doesn't immediately turn over public records related to the unprecedented inquiry. The judge on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, found Cyber Ninjas in contempt for its failure to turn over documents in response to a lawsuit filed by The Arizona Republic newspaper. Ross D. Franklin/AP Show More Show Less
PHOENIX (AP) — A judge said Thursday he will fine Cyber Ninjas, the contractor that led Arizona Republicans' 2020 election review, $50,000 a day if the firm doesn't immediately turn over public records related to the unprecedented inquiry.
The judge found Cyber Ninjas in contempt for its failure to turn over documents, which two Maricopa County judges and the state Court of Appeals have ruled are subject to the public records law.
JONATHAN J. COOPER