Curbside recycling to return to Alabama city next month

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Curbside collection of recyclable materials resumes next month in one Alabama city.

Turscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox said the city's Environmental Services Department is on track to restore its recycling program on Nov. 2, The Tuscaloosa News reported.

Until then, the city’s 15 recycling drop-off sites will remain an option as will the manned drop-off locations operated by environmental service crews in different parts of the city each week.

November’s return of curbside recycling will mark the second restart to the service that has been suspended twice — once in early April and again in mid-July — because of the local coronavirus response.

But now, the latest data from City Hall shows that the city’s Environmental Service Department work staff at 100% with no one out for COVID-19-related reasons, making it easier to restore the program.

“We are definitely excited to get curbside recycling collection started again soon,” said Stacy Vaughn, the city’s director of public services, “and are working diligently to make that a reality.”

Since the July suspension of curbside recycling, the city has maintained the operation of its drop-off locations as well as manned recycling drop off locations across the city.

Vaughn said data showing how the suspension of curbside recycling affected the city’s recycling tonnages was not as easy as that regarding the household garbage – recycling trailers aren’t weighed at the city’s Environmental Services Department, for one – but the manned drop-off locations had been used by more than 2,300 people, she said.

“Yes – the recycling trailers are well utilized,” she said. “We collect them seven days per week, and sometimes more than once a day if a trailer needs it.”

More information, including a map of recycling drop off sites, can be found at https://www.tuscaloosa.com/recycle.