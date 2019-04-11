Cuomo backs free tuition for kids of fallen service members

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he supports making attending a state college or university free for the children of service members who died while performing their official duties.

The Democrat's comments Wednesday come after Republicans blamed state lawmakers from Cuomo's party for blocking the proposal.

The proposal would also cover room and board without the need for additional scholarships.

Republicans objected this week after a Democrat-led legislative committee blocked the Assembly bill from proceeding to a vote.

Cuomo says the Legislature still has time to pass the measure before adjourning in June.

New York students from families making $110,000 a year or less can already apply for free tuition under the Excelsior Scholarship.

Lawmakers voted this year to extend the Excelsior scholarship to New York students brought to the U.S. illegally as children.