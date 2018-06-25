Cuomo OKs bill paving way for rail link to LaGuardia Airport

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has signed legislation that paves the way for the construction of a rail line that will let train passengers travel between midtown Manhattan and LaGuardia Airport.

The Democrat signed the AirTrain construction bill Monday after detailing the plans during an event at the World Trade Center in lower Manhattan.

The $1.5 billion plan calls for a train line connecting the airport with subway and Long Island Rail Road stations in Queens at Willets Point, location of Citi Field, home of the New York Mets.

Officials say the new line will get travelers to the airport in 30 minutes from either Penn Station or Grand Central Terminal in Manhattan.

LaGuardia, the region's only airport without direct rail access, is undergoing a multibillion-dollar redevelopment of its aging terminals.