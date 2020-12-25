Cuomo: New York in 'footrace' amid rising coronavirus cases Dec. 25, 2020 Updated: Dec. 25, 2020 4:20 p.m.
A boy looks at a holiday window at Saks Fifth Avenue in New York on Christmas day, Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. The coronavirus upended Christmas traditions, but determination and imagination kept the day special for many. Seth Wenig/AP
People take pictures of themselves with the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree in New York on Christmas day, Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. The coronavirus upended Christmas traditions, but determination and imagination kept the day special for many. Seth Wenig/AP
Pedestrians enjoy Times Square in New York on Christmas day, Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. The coronavirus upended Christmas traditions, but determination and imagination kept the day special for many. Seth Wenig/AP
People take pictures of themselves with the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree in New York on Christmas day, Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. The coronavirus upended Christmas traditions, but determination and imagination kept the day special for many. Seth Wenig/AP
NEW YORK (AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo urged New Yorkers to remain vigilant in the fight against the coronavirus, saying in a Christmas Day statement that the state finds itself in a “footrace” to distribute the vaccine amid rising cases.
The latest statistics showed the state's positivity rate falling slightly even as hospitalizations continued to rise.