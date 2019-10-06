Crystal Lake retirement community seeks solution to flooding

CRYSTAL LAKE, Wis. (AP) — Leaders of a Crystal Lake retirement community say they are worried about flooding after an unusual amount of precipitation this fall.

WISC-TV reports that a public meeting is scheduled Monday night to try and find a solution to the problem at Schoepp's Cottonwood Resort. The main entrances to the western Wisconsin community have flooded in recent days, leaving residents without emergency services.

Resort spokesman Bill McFarland says he has explained the situation to various agencies, including the governor's office and the National Guard. He says some people think the resort is a weekend getaway and do not realize that people have permanent residence there.

McFarland says residents have been told to pump the water from the lake, but the pumps cannot keep up with the rain.

