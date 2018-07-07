Crop-dusting helicopter crashes in central Indiana; 1 dead

GWYNNEVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a crop-dusting helicopter has crashed in central Indiana, killing its pilot.

Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine says the pilot was the only person aboard the helicopter when it crashed Friday evening in northeastern Shelby County, about 20 miles southeast of Indianapolis.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Tony Molinaro says the Bell 47 helicopter crashed under unknown circumstances. He says the FAA personnel were headed to the scene to investigate.

The pilot's name was not immediately released.