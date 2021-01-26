Criminals in Mexico exploit desperation for oxygen canisters Jan. 26, 2021 Updated: Jan. 26, 2021 8:54 p.m.
1 of7 People wait to refill oxygen tanks for relatives sick with COVID-19 in the Iztapalapa district of Mexico City, on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. The city is offering free oxygen refills for patients with COVID-19. Marco Ugarte/AP Show More Show Less
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico continued to post near-record rates of coronavirus deaths Tuesday, and the huge demand for oxygen canisters has led to frauds, robberies and other crimes against families trying to care for relatives at home.
Mexico posted a near-record 1,743 newly confirmed COVID-deaths, bringing the total to over 152,000, and 7,165 new infections.