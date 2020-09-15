Westport’s Cribari bridge to temporarily close for inspection

The William F. Cribari Memorial Bridge. The William F. Cribari Memorial Bridge. Photo: Chris Marquette / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Chris Marquette / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Westport’s Cribari bridge to temporarily close for inspection 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WESTPORT — The William Cribari Bridge will close temporarily on Wednesday while the Connecticut Department of Transportation performs an inspection, according to police.

The inspection is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. with complete closure of the bridge to all vehicular and pedestrian traffic until 3 p.m. Detour routes will be posted.

While the Cribari Bridge is inaccessible, motorists from the west side of the bridge can drive north onto Riverside Avenue, east onto the Post Road, and then south onto Compo Road South to the intersection of Bridge Street and Greens Farms Road.

Motorists coming from the west side of the bridge can travel south on Riverside Avenue, west on Charles Street, crossing Saugatuck Avenue to enter Interestate 95 northbound, get off on Exit 18 onto the Sherwood Island Connector, then travel westbound on Greens Farms Road to Bridge Street, police said.

In case of rain, the closure will be Sept. 17, police said.

Motorists on the east side of the bridge can use either Imperial Avenue or Compo Road South northbound, then travel west on the Post Road, before making a left onto Riverside Avenue in order to travel south around the closure.

Vehicles on the east side of the bridge are also able to take Greens Farms Road east to the Sherwood Island Connector onto Interstate 95 where they can use Exit 17 to reach the Saugatuck area.

“Commuters are encouraged to plan accordingly by allowing extra time to reach their destinations and, or by seeking alternate routes around the area if feasible,” police said.

dj.simmons@hearstmediact.com