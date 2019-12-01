Cribari Bridge lights up for charity

WESTPORT — Rather than just turning on the holiday lights on the Cribari Bridge in Saugatuck this season, Al DiGuido decided to make a party of it.

The founder of Al’s Angels — a charity group raising money to aid families in the tri-state area who suffer financial adversity while their children do battle with cancer and rare blood diseases — partnered with the Saugatuck Rowing Club on Friday night to do a joint fundraiser.

“He’s done such a phenomenal job raising money for a good cause and we just wanted to see how we could help promote it,” said Sarah Connolly, the club’s general manager.

It was an overflow crowd of close to 300 people, with live music from Westporter Jon Saxon, ice cream and doughnuts for the kids. While the outdoor patio was chilly, everyone gathered there to watch the familiar lights blaze on with a cheer.

“It was always meant to be a sign of hope and love for children,” said DiGuido, especially the ones benefiting from his charity work.

While he said the lights originally went up “as a lark” 20 years ago and were just something he and friends remembered to turn on Thanksgiving night after dinner, this time he’s glad to see it help further the cause of his charity.