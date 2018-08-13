Crews searching for man after boating accident

ERIN, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say they are looking for one person after a boating accident in Tennessee.

Houston County Emergency Management Deputy Director Bill Hall told The Leaf-Chronicle that four adults were thrown from a large ski boat Sunday evening when it struck a large object in Kentucky Lake. Hall says all four were thrown from the boat. He said three were rescued from the water, but one man remained missing.

Media report the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and emergency crews from several counties responded to the scene near the Houston-Humphreys county line.

The Danville boat dock was expected to remain closed while the search is ongoing.