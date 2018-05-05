Crews restoring power after winds led to outages, 2 deaths

HARBOR BEACH, Mich. (AP) — Utilities say they are making progress restoring power to Michigan homes and businesses after high winds toppled trees and power lines and led to two deaths.

Detroit-based DTE Energy said Saturday afternoon crews have restored power to about 125,000 of the roughly 300,000 homes and business that lost it during Friday's winds that reached 70 mph. Jackson-based Consumers Energy says it's restored power to more than two-thirds of its 90,000 affected customers.

Both companies expect most power to be restored by Sunday night.

Fallen trees Friday in Oakland County killed one person inside a car in Pontiac and another person in Independence Township.

The U.S. Coast Guard said it rescued five people whose fishing boat had been blown against a breakwall Friday afternoon in Huron County's Harbor Beach.