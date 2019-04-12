Crews monitor site of fire, explosions at welding company

Heavy smoke can be seen over and overpass as authorities evacuated the area surrounding Ann Arbor Welding Supply, at 4811 Carpenter Road in Pittsfield Township, Mich.,after a large fire and explosions broke out at the facility on Thursday afternoon, April 11, 2019.

PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Emergency crews are keeping an eye on the site of a large fire at a southeastern Michigan welding supply company that caused explosions and some evacuations.

Pittsfield Township Public Safety Director Matthew Harshberger tells The Ann Arbor News crews remained at the scene Thursday night and into Friday as one fuel tank continued to burn. Two employees were treated for smoke inhalation following the fire about 30 miles (50 kilometers) southwest of Detroit.

Harshberger says they planned to let the tank burn out.

Structures surrounding Ann Arbor Welding Supply in Pittsfield Township were evacuated Thursday afternoon for about five hours. Harshberger said Thursday the fire began when a worker filling a propane tank turned away for a moment and the tank exploded. That led to other tanks exploding.

