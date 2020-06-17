Crews extinguish large blaze at Lake of the Ozarks condos

LAKE OZARK, Mo. (AP) — State fire officials are investigating the cause of blaze that engulfed a large condominium complex at the Lake of the Ozarks.

No one was injured in the Tuesday night blaze at the Emerald Bay Condominiums, located at the 14-mile marker of the lake.

Lake Ozark Fire Protection District Chief Mark Amsinger told KYTV that the fire was knocked down around 8:30 p.m. More than a half a dozen fire departments assisted.

A Facebook group of area firefighters called Lake Area Fools shared several snapshots of flames shooting from the complex.