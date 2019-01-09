Crew mistakenly fells tree planted for 1976 bicentennial

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Evansville officials say a tree-cutting crew mistakenly felled an oak tree planted for the nation's bicentennial.

The 42-year-old tree was recently cut down by a contractor in Evansville's downtown across from the Old National Events Plaza, leaving behind a plaque stating that it was planted in December 1976 in honor of the nation's 200th birthday.

Dave Rector is director of the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Building Authority. He tells the Evansville Courier & Press reports the contractor "jumped the gun" by felling the tree prior to getting approval from the Building Authority and other officials.

Officials were considering removing the tree for a road-widening project but they hadn't made a decision.

Rector plans to propose that the city plant a new tree in the same area once that project is completed.

___

Information from: Evansville Courier & Press, http://www.courierpress.com