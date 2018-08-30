Crashes in Idaho have killed 93 people since Memorial Day

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho Transportation Department spokesman says 93 people have died in crashes on Idaho roads since Memorial Day.

The Idaho State Journal reports the number of deaths caused by crashes in Idaho this year between Memorial and Labor Day has surpassed the 91 deaths that occurred during the same time period last year, known as the 100 Deadliest Days of Summer.

There have been 160 deaths on Idaho roads since January, up from 156 in the same timeframe last year.

Law enforcement agencies hope to prevent more deaths during upcoming holiday weekend and will have officers paying close attention to drivers' behaviors and looking out for signs of impairment.

The Office of Highway Safety and law enforcement agencies will post DUI arrests numbers on their social media pages.

Information from: Idaho State Journal, http://www.journalnet.com