Westport’s Saugatuck Avenue reopens after crash

Westport, Conn., first responders on scene of a rollover crash that damaged a utility pole Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. Any edits to the photo were not made by Hearst Connecticut Media.

WESTPORT — One person was evaluated by medics after crashing a vehicle into a utilty pole, prompting a lane closure for about half an hour Friday, officials said.

Fire officials said Engine 4 responded to the area of 246 Saugatuck Avenue shortly after 3:30 p.m. for a report of wires down and a utility pole broken in multiple locations.

First responders got to the scene to find a van rolled over, blocking the northbound lane of traffic in the area of the crash.

The driver of the van was evaluated by Westport emergency medical services personnel, fire officials said.

The road closure was reported by police around 3:42 p.m. Police said through the closure of the northbound lane, the southbound lane of travel remained open. By 4:16 p.m., police said the northbound lane was reopened.