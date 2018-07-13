Cramer ad features support from Trump in Senate race

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Kevin Cramer has released a 60-second spot that features President Donald Trump's support of him over Sen. Heidi Heitkamp in a race critical for control of the Senate.

The television ad began airing Friday statewide. It features remarks Trump made at a campaign rally last month in Fargo, where he criticized Heitkamp for voting with her party leadership and against his agenda, including tax cuts he signed into law.

Cramer's campaign didn't give specifics on the ad buy.

Heitkamp is considered a moderate and one of the least reliably partisan Democratic votes in the Senate. She's largely backed North Dakota's corporate interests on energy and voted to confirm 21 of Trump's 26 cabinet-level nominations.

Trump carried North Dakota by 36 percentage points in the 2016 election.