Chicago's Lake Shore Drive open after cracked beams found

This Monday, Feb. 11, 2019 photo shows a cracked steel beam, used to support the roadway, which forced the closure of northbound Lake Shore Drive near the Chicago River. (Erin Hooley/Chicago Tribune via AP) This Monday, Feb. 11, 2019 photo shows a cracked steel beam, used to support the roadway, which forced the closure of northbound Lake Shore Drive near the Chicago River. (Erin Hooley/Chicago Tribune via AP) Photo: Erin Hooley, AP Photo: Erin Hooley, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Chicago's Lake Shore Drive open after cracked beams found 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

CHICAGO (AP) — The northbound lanes of Chicago's Lake Shore Drive at the Chicago River are open to traffic again after the discovery two cracked steel beams used to support the roadway forced its closure.

Chicago Department of Transportation officials say the roadway along Lake Michigan reopened Tuesday afternoon in time for the evening rush hour. Commissioner Rebekah Scheinfeld says the damage was caused in part by the extreme swings in weather . She says the city was to erect several steel towers to support the bridge while permanent repairs are made.

Scheinfeld says crews making traffic signal repairs first noticed the cracks Monday. She says an unexpected amount of corrosion was discovered.

The broken beams caused traffic during Monday evening rush hour. Officials say the bridge usually handles about 60,000 vehicles a day.