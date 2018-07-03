Covered bridge reopened, temporary repairs made

JACKSON, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire transportation officials say temporary repairs have been made to a 142-year-old covered bridge damaged by a vehicle and the structure has been reopened.

Officials said a minivan crashed into a support and first truss of the Honeymoon Covered Bridge in Jackson on Saturday. The bridge is at the intersection of routes 16 and 16A and spans the Ellis River.

The bridge was reopened Monday.

The department says the bridge is 121 feet long and 26.5 feet wide. It was built in 1876. The Jackson Historical Society says on its website local custom has "carried on a romantic tradition with many newly married couples having their photograph taken there."