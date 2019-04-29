Cover-up: Students deck out dome with Captain America shield

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Student pranksters at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have struck again, this time drawing inspiration from America's hottest movie.

MIT students over the weekend draped the university's signature Great Dome with a giant cloth version of Captain America's red, white and blue shield.

Their efforts drew a Twitter "Very cool!" from actor Chris Evans, the Massachusetts native who plays Captain America in "Avengers: Endgame."

The shield went up Saturday night and was taken down Monday morning.

MIT students have for generations centered similar pranks, which they call "hacks," on the dome.

A realistic police cruiser was placed on the dome in 1994. In 1999, it was decked out to look like R2D2, the robot from "Star Wars."