Court won't revive judge's lawsuit over execution protest

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A federal appeals court says it won't revive an Arkansas judge's lawsuit challenging his disqualification from execution cases over his participation in an anti-death penalty demonstration outside the governor's mansion last year.

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday said it won't reconsider a three-judge panel's decision to dismiss Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen's lawsuit against the Arkansas Supreme Court's justices. The Arkansas high court disqualified Griffen after he was photographed laying on a cot outside the governor's mansion during an anti-death penalty demonstration. Griffen had blocked Arkansas from using a lethal injection drug the same day.

Griffen has argued the disqualification violated his constitutional rights. Griffen's attorney says the judge plans to appeal the case to the U.S. Supreme Court.