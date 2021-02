MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A divided Minnesota Court of Appeals on Monday upheld former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor's murder conviction in the 2017 shooting death of an unarmed Australian woman who had called 911 to report a possible sexual assault.

Noor is serving 12 1/2 years in prison in the death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, whom he shot once in the stomach when she approached his patrol car in the alley behind her home.