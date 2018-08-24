Court upholds Georgia city's cash bail policy

ATLANTA (AP) — A federal appeals court says a Georgia city's practice of jailing people accused of low-level crimes who can't afford to pay bail is constitutional.

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta this week upheld the city of Calhoun's policy of jailing people for up to 48 hours before they see a judge who can rule whether they are too poor to pay bail.

The Southern Center for Human Rights sued on behalf of Maurice Walker, who spent six days in jail after being arrested in September 2015 on a charge of walking while intoxicated. The misdemeanor carried a preset $160 bail for Walker to avoid jail before his first court appearance.

The city revised its policy after the lawsuit was filed. The appeals court upheld the revised policy.