ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland appeals court has overturned the convictions of one of four men who were found guilty in the killings of two Maryland high school students on the eve of their graduation.

The Court of Special Appeals ruled Thursday that a trial judge erred in preventing attorneys for Rony Galicia from eliciting evidence to show that statements that codefendant Edgar Garcia-Gaona made to his girlfriend after the killings implicated other suspects in the case but not Galicia.