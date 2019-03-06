Court temporarily delays order voiding N Carolina amendments

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina appeals court has set aside temporarily a trial judge's ruling that voided two constitutional amendments because some district boundaries for lawmakers who placed them on the ballot had been previously declared racial gerrymanders.

The state Court of Appeals on Wednesday granted Republican lawmakers a temporary delay of the February decision by Wake Superior Court Judge Bryan Collins. He threw out amendments that voters approved in November mandating photo voter identification and lower caps on income tax rates.

Collins agreed with the NAACP that the 2018 legislature was "illegally constituted" and so lacked authority to propose alterations to the North Carolina Constitution.

Wednesday's order says the appeals court will decide next whether to extend stopping enforcement of Collins' decision while the substance of the case is appealed.