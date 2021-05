CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada state lawmakers are bound by a state constitutional requirement to reach a two-thirds majority to approve revenue-generating measures, the state Supreme Court decided Thursday.

The seven justices sided unanimously with legislative Republicans — rejecting arguments by Democrats — in a decision with more than $100 million in implications for lawmakers counting on the taxes and fees in question to balance the state budget.

The court declared the “plain language of the supermajority provision” required more than the simple majority that the Legislature reached in 2019 to extend two expiring revenue sources — a Department of Motor Vehicles transaction fee and a payroll tax.

The justices also concluded that individual Democratic legislative leaders were not personally liable for costs in the case.

The ruling noted that since 1996, the Nevada Constitution has required two-thirds of lawmakers in both chambers to approve any measure that “creates, generates, or increases any public revenue in any form.”

The payroll tax has been projected to generate roughly $98 million over the next two years, and Thursday’s court opinion noted the $1-per-transaction DMV fee had been expected to raise $14 million during the same period.