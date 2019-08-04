Court denies state's request to dismiss manhole fall lawsuit

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut court has denied the state's request to dismiss a lawsuit by a woman who was injured when she fell into a manhole and landed in sewage.

A three-judge panel of the state Appellate Court on Friday rejected arguments by the state Department of Transportation that it was immune from the lawsuit and had no duty to maintain or repair the manhole in New London at the corner of two state highways — Ocean and Lee avenues.

The ruling allows Angela Dudley's lawsuit to proceed toward a trial in New London Superior Court.

Dudley said she suffered back trauma and other injuries in June 2012 when she stepped on a manhole cover that was not properly closed and fell into the sewage system. She's seeking unspecified damages.