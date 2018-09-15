Court denies appeal by auditor in personnel file dispute

MANSFIELD, La. (AP) — A legal dispute over whether the Louisiana Legislative Auditor can access a sheriff's department personnel files will remain in northwest Louisiana.

KTBS-TV reports the Louisiana Supreme Court turned down an appeal from the auditor's office seeking to have the dispute moved from a DeSoto Parish court to East Baton Rouge Parish.

The files are connected to an investigation by state auditors into a ticket-writing program where the state pays deputies overtime to enforce traffic laws. Some deputies have been caught padding overtime.

Auditors in June subpoenaed Sheriff Jayson Richardson, seeking his unredacted personnel file and those of 12 employees - the majority of whom are retired or hold administrative positions.

Richardson has since said that nine current or former employees are making files available to auditors.

