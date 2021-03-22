Court: U Iowa officials liable for targeting Christian group

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — University of Iowa administrators can be held liable for monetary damages for improperly barring a Christian student group that rejects homosexual relationships, a federal appeals court ruled Monday, in a victory for religious conservatives on college campuses.
The administrators do not enjoy qualified immunity from the lawsuit brought by Business Leaders in Christ because they violated the group's clearly established constitutional rights to freedom of speech and association, the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled.