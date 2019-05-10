Court: Police can't rummage through garbage without warrant

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Supreme Court disagreed with more than 50 years of state case law by ruling that Oregonians retain a privacy interest in the garbage they leave on the curb for pick-up.

That means police can't simply rummage through it even after a truck hauls it away.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the court wrote on Thursday that the state's residents have a reasonable expectation that after they leave their trash in opaque bins covered with a lid, no one will inspect it without a warrant.

The Supreme Court ruled in the case of Tracy Lynn Lien and Travis Allen Wilverding, who shared a home and were convicted of methamphetamine dealing after police from the 16,000-resident city of Lebanon asked the community's garbage hauling company, Republic Services, to pick up and set aside the contents of the pair's garbage on collection day in 2014..