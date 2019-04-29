Court: Casino has no legal duty to deny problem gambler loan

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — A state appellate court has upheld a ruling that allows an Atlantic City casino to collect a large debt from a self-described compulsive gambler.

The gambler had secured a $160,000 loan from Harrah's through counter checks drawn on his bank. Harrah's deposited those checks when he didn't repay the loan, but the bank dishonored them due to insufficient funds.

The man argued that Harrah's should not have extended him the credit, citing among his reasons that he is a compulsive gambler. A state superior court disagreed, and the appellate court upheld that ruling Friday.

The appellate court granted Harrah's a summary judgment for $188,697.31, which included the initial loan, interest and attorney's fees. The panel noted the man didn't provide evidence that Harrah's was aware he had a gambling problem.