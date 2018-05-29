Couple found dead on a boat on Georgia lake

CUMMING, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a couple found dead on a boat on Lake Lanier in north Georgia appear to have suffered carbon monoxide poisoning.

Jenny Belafi with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Tuesday that the bodies of 40-year-old Julie Wright and 39-year-old Andrew Maronge, both of Gainesville, were found around 8 p.m. Monday.

Belafi says Georgia Department of Natural Resources rangers were asked to do a welfare check after the couple failed to contact family. The rangers found the 24-foot Bayliner cabin cruiser anchored off the Three Sisters Island chain. They found the couple dead in the front cabin.

Belafi says no foul play is suspected. She says it appears the couple died from carbon monoxide poisoning, though that won't be definitive until autopsies are complete.