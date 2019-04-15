Couple finds winning Lottery ticket with 1 day to spare

O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Karen Moore of St. Peters rummaged around in the glove box of her vehicle earlier this month, and not a moment too soon: She found a Lottery ticket worth $50,000 that was a day away from expiring.

Moore happened to open the glove box on April 3 and found a few forgotten Powerball tickets. She took them in to have them scanned and one read, "Claim At Lottery."

It turned out the Quick Pick ticket matched four of the five white-ball numbers and the Powerball number for the Oct. 6 drawing.

The game had a 180-day limit for claiming the prize. The ticket would have expired at 5 p.m. the following day, April 4.

The winning ticket was purchased at a QuikTrip in O'Fallon.